Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 281,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after acquiring an additional 31,941 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.08.

RTX stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.00. 25,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,117,643. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $71.99 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

