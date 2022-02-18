Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $9.75 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 440,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13,319.6% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 4,373,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,694,000 after buying an additional 4,340,714 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,393,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,032,000 after buying an additional 379,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,166,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,084,000 after buying an additional 68,868 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,808,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,988,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,617,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,896,000 after buying an additional 206,207 shares during the last quarter.

BSCO stock remained flat at $$21.40 during midday trading on Friday. 1,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,854. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.92. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

