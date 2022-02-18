Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 506,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $273,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCN stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $21.26. 38 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,701. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.56. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $21.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.