Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,759 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $3,761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Boeing by 47.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after buying an additional 17,869 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 20.5% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Boeing by 13.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 359.8% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA stock traded down $1.66 on Friday, hitting $211.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,329,690. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.13. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $183.77 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.86.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

