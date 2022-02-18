Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,179 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $206,237,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,823,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,679,000 after acquiring an additional 415,506 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after acquiring an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,019,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,983,000 after acquiring an additional 330,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.36.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $171.78. 5,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,663. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $174.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $348,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,870 shares of company stock worth $28,623,203. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

