Stony Point Capital LLC Buys 3,395 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Stony Point Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Datadog comprises approximately 4.6% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stony Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $16,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Datadog by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 210.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total value of $433,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $650,934.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 894,723 shares of company stock valued at $145,653,867 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,446,671. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2,368.38 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.88. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company’s revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

