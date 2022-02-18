Stony Point Capital LLC Cuts Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Stony Point Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,533 shares during the period. Sprout Social comprises about 2.9% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stony Point Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Sprout Social worth $10,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,412,000 after buying an additional 710,280 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 84.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,981,000 after purchasing an additional 491,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 47.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,378,000 after purchasing an additional 268,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,293,000 after purchasing an additional 266,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,153,000 after purchasing an additional 245,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $40,661.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $3,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,872 shares of company stock worth $13,617,179 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPT traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,823. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.11 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.22. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

