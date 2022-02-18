StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.08.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SVAUF. CIBC started coverage on StorageVault Canada in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. upped their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVAUF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.11. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.0028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.22%.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

