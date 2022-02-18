StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.08.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. increased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of StorageVault Canada in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
StorageVault Canada stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.11. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.74.
About StorageVault Canada
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StorageVault Canada (SVAUF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.