StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.08.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. increased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of StorageVault Canada in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

StorageVault Canada stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.11. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.22%.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

