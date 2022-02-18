Strategic Vision Investment Ltd Purchases Shares of 55,200 ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 55,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,072,000. ACM Research makes up 10.7% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ACM Research by 1,669.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,427,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ACM Research by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter valued at $62,438,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 12.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,612,000 after buying an additional 43,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 21.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 390,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,960,000 after acquiring an additional 68,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,648. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ACM Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.84 and a fifty-two week high of $131.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACMR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

