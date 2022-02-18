Strong (STRONG) Price Hits $354.33 on Top Exchanges

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Strong has a total market capitalization of $48.99 million and approximately $7.30 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for $354.33 or 0.00881340 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Strong has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Strong alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00044934 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.32 or 0.06992639 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,163.89 or 0.99900303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00049433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00052224 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.