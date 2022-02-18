Strong (STRONG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.54 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One Strong coin can now be purchased for approximately $355.57 or 0.00873988 BTC on exchanges. Strong has a total market capitalization of $49.16 million and $8.54 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Strong has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00045099 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,888.46 or 0.07099823 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,665.30 or 0.99955073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00049356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00051191 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

