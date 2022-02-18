Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $290.86.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.39. 34,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,927. Stryker has a 12-month low of $227.84 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.14 and a 200 day moving average of $263.65. The firm has a market cap of $94.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

