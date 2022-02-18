Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SUMR opened at $8.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. Summer Infant has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Summer Infant stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,399 shares during the period. Summer Infant makes up 4.7% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned about 36.17% of Summer Infant worth $10,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Summer Infant, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets.

