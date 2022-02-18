Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Given a C$25.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$25.00 price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of C$5.22 and a 12-month high of C$12.00.

