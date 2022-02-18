Summit Industrial Income REIT’s (SMU.UN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE:SMU.UN opened at C$21.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.70. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of C$13.31 and a 52 week high of C$24.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.34%.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

