Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Shares of RUN stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,652,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 2.05. Sunrun has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $73.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $26,470.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $104,297.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,136 shares of company stock worth $954,953 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter worth $858,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 14,973 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,166,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,001,000 after purchasing an additional 470,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 124,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 62,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

