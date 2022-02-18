Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Receives GBX 376.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 376.67 ($5.10).

SDRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.07) target price on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Superdry from GBX 280 ($3.79) to GBX 265 ($3.59) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Superdry in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.77) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.07) target price on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Get Superdry alerts:

Superdry stock opened at GBX 194.60 ($2.63) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £159.80 million and a P/E ratio of -8.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 238.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 285.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17. Superdry has a 52 week low of GBX 180 ($2.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 493 ($6.67).

In related news, insider Shaun Wills purchased 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £9,998.82 ($13,530.20). Also, insider Helen A. Weir bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 227 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £11,350 ($15,358.59). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,403 shares of company stock worth $2,164,911.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.