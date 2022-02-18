SuperFarm Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $77.71 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002330 BTC on exchanges. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $380.20 million and $77.71 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SuperFarm has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005958 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 253.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000136 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00010514 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 404,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

