SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Price Down 24% This Week

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 18th. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $68,199.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00044648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,784.07 or 0.06930331 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,113.11 or 0.99852937 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00048735 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00051555 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003134 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,300,871 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

