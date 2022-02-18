Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,424,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of Surface Oncology worth $18,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SURF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 106.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 82,268 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 3,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 626,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 125,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SURF opened at $3.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a current ratio of 9.79. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $10.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78.

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

