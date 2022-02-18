Susan J.S. Taylor Sells 2,272 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FB stock opened at $207.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.63. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.16 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $565.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after buying an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after buying an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after buying an additional 950,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after buying an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.