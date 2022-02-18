Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Acquires 2,747 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,668 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 0.7% of Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,528,240,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Apple by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Apple by 133.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,558,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970,194 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 12,722.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,302,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

