Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 33,410 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AU. Amundi bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth about $37,094,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 31.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,305,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $135,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,740 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 70.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,128,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,039,000 after purchasing an additional 876,531 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 312.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,095,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after purchasing an additional 830,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 129.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after purchasing an additional 589,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

AU traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $22.33. 67,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,951,335. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

