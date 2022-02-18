Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,649 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $1,323,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 59.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 77.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 501,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,438,000 after purchasing an additional 217,942 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $349.62. 25,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,301,161. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.71. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $307.58 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $117.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.