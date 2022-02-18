Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 70,781 Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,781 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,687,000. Xilinx comprises 2.6% of Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $579,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,683,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,762 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,094,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,172,334 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $478,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.91.

In other news, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $3,918,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,579 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLNX remained flat at $$194.92 during trading on Friday. 353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,563,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 6.13. The stock has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.84 and a 52-week high of $239.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.95 and a 200 day moving average of $183.61.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 31.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

