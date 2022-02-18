Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. Invests $1.39 Million in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 184,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000. TechnipFMC makes up approximately 1.2% of Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth $97,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FTI shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.37.

NYSE FTI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,454,266. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.99.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

