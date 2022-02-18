Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. Takes Position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. QIAGEN accounts for about 0.2% of Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QGEN. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. DZ Bank raised shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.09.

QIAGEN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,760. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.92. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.