SVB Leerink Comments on Genmab A/S’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Genmab A/S in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Shares of GMAB stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,362. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average of $41.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $49.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 340.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 54,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,209,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,844,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

