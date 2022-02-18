Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Upgraded to Buy by AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SWDBY. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 200 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Pareto Securities raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a SEK 205 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. SEB Equities lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a SEK 190 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 174 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 193 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Swedbank AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.90.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of SWDBY opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Swedbank AB has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $23.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.29. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 13.18%.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.