Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Short Interest Up 41.6% in January

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the January 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 470.0 days.

Shares of SWSDF stock opened at $622.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $622.91 and a 200-day moving average of $564.13. Swiss Life has a 12-month low of $471.00 and a 12-month high of $664.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

