Synergy 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.00 (SNRG)

Synergy (CURRENCY:SNRG) traded down 34% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 18th. Synergy has a market capitalization of $194,068.14 and $4.00 worth of Synergy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synergy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Synergy has traded down 36% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Synergy alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.28 or 0.00263029 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015148 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005127 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000908 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00020904 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Synergy

Synergy (SNRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 26th, 2015. Synergy’s total supply is 4,897,672 coins. The Reddit community for Synergy is /r/SynergyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Synergy’s official website is www.synergycoin.com . Synergy’s official Twitter account is @SynergyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Synergy is a peer-to-peer decentralized cryptocurrency that uses a dual-algorithm system to mine blocks. For the first 10 days, which contains the full PoW (proof of work) period, Synergy uses the X11 algorithm. Because X11 is unnecessarily inefficient after PoW, Synergy switches to SHA256d for the PoS period (proof of stake). SHA256d is easier on CPUs during syncronization and bootstrap because it requires only two hashes to verify a block whereas X11 requires 11 hashes. The early part of the Synergy PoS period makes use of Turbo Stake, which awards Synergy holders greater interest for every stake. The multiplier is directly used in the reward calculation by multiplying it with the base Synergy interest rate of 10% per year. Holders build the Turbo Stake multiplier over two days by staking consistently. After that, the multiplier will level out and the holder will stake with a consistent rate that depends on how much stake competes with his. The Turbo Stake period lasts 30 days from the time of launch. “

Buying and Selling Synergy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synergy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synergy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synergy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Synergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synergy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.