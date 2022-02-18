Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Receives $8.68 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.68.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYBX. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synlogic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYBX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Synlogic by 663.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the third quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.97. 731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $5.10.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

