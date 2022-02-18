Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SYY traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.55. 2,034,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 63.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.78. Sysco has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $86.73.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. Sysco’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a hold rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.63.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $186,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 7,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $613,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,720 shares of company stock worth $8,310,393 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Sysco by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.