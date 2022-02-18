Syscoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $438.47 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $438.47 million and approximately $28.97 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.77 or 0.00289894 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00014062 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000994 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000591 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 632,914,764 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

