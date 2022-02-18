T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $172.00 to $159.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. T. Rowe Price Group traded as low as $142.50 and last traded at $142.95, with a volume of 2869 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.42.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.71.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.93%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

