T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) PT Lowered to $1.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 237.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T2 Biosystems in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.55.

Shares of NASDAQ TTOO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 63,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,335. The firm has a market cap of $73.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,278.55% and a negative net margin of 162.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 267.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 272,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 198,118 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in T2 Biosystems by 383.8% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 113,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in T2 Biosystems by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 760,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 245,792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in T2 Biosystems by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in T2 Biosystems by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 110,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

