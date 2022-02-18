T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 162.84% and a negative return on equity of 1,278.55%.

Shares of TTOO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 189,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,335. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72. T2 Biosystems has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $79.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T2 Biosystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 383.8% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 113,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 267.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 272,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 198,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 101,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

