Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives $14.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.84.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

NASDAQ TBLA traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.71. 576,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,873. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Taboola.com has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.