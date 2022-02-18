Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s stock price rose 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $12.44. Approximately 3,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,418,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

TALO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.79.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $45,364.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 6,784,531 shares of company stock valued at $63,581,038 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 20.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.