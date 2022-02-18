Tanaka Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tanaka Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Tower Semiconductor comprises about 1.2% of Tanaka Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tanaka Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,829,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,794,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,998,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,242,000 after acquiring an additional 26,695 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 49,614.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,040 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSEM traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.11. The company had a trading volume of 12,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,010. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.83. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

