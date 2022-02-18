Taylor Morrison Home Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) – Wedbush upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note issued on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.67. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.74 EPS.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 97,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $3,345,102.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $42,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,112. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

