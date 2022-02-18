Taylor Morrison Home Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) – Wedbush upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note issued on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.67. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.74 EPS.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 97,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $3,345,102.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $42,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,112. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.
