Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Now Covered by Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 263.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.58.
Shares of NASDAQ TSHA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,832. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $31.60.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 338.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 48.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.
