Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Now Covered by Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 263.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,832. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $31.60.

In related news, CEO R.A. Session II acquired 42,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $528,923.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 65,518 shares of company stock valued at $803,064. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 338.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 48.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

