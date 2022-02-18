TCI Fund Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

TCI Fund Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,839,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,732,000. IHS Markit accounts for 1.1% of TCI Fund Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 340.6% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 148,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,296,000 after buying an additional 114,655 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 12.8% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at about $16,197,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.83. 4,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,889,804. The company has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $88.44 and a one year high of $135.82.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

