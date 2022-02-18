TD Securities Boosts Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $61.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Continental Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.48.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

CLR opened at $54.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average of $46.03. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $60.16.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

In related news, Director Harold Hamm purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $5,541,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $452,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 240.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,017 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 28,964 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 62.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 252,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 97,498 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,155 shares in the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.