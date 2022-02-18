Tecnicas Reunidas (OTC:TNISY) Price Target Increased to €9.20 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tecnicas Reunidas (OTC:TNISY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €9.10 ($10.34) to €9.20 ($10.45) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Cheuvreux lowered shares of Tecnicas Reunidas from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.
TNISY stock opened at 5.10 on Thursday. Tecnicas Reunidas has a 52 week low of 5.10 and a 52 week high of 5.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 5.10.
Featured Articles
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for Tecnicas Reunidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnicas Reunidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.