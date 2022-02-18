Ted Baker (LON:TED) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Ted Baker (LON:TED) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 225 ($3.04) target price on the stock.

LON TED opened at GBX 87.85 ($1.19) on Monday. Ted Baker has a one year low of GBX 79.60 ($1.08) and a one year high of GBX 217.60 ($2.94). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 97.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.70, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £162.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20.

Get Ted Baker alerts:

Ted Baker Company Profile

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.