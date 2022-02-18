Ted Baker (LON:TED) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Ted Baker (LON:TED) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 225 ($3.04) target price on the stock.
LON TED opened at GBX 87.85 ($1.19) on Monday. Ted Baker has a one year low of GBX 79.60 ($1.08) and a one year high of GBX 217.60 ($2.94). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 97.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.70, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £162.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20.
Ted Baker Company Profile
Featured Articles
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.