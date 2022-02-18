Ted E. Parker Buys 1,000 Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Stock

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Director Ted E. Parker acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $36.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $756.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.15. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.11.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.43 million. Research analysts predict that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 550,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in First Bancshares by 404.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 51,415 shares in the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

