Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 835,000 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the January 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 550,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of TK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.08. 646,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.42 million, a PE ratio of 76.75 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29. Teekay has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $4.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TK. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 1,050.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 245,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 224,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Teekay by 1,348.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,664 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Teekay in the second quarter valued at $642,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Teekay in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Teekay by 113.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,667 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units), LNG and LPG carriers and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay LNG; Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent.

