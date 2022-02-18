Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Buys Shares of 4,000 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 28,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $49.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.36. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.66 and a twelve month high of $57.81.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

